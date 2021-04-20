ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.64.

COP stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

