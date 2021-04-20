Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 12,240 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.03 and its 200-day moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

