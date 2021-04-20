Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNS shares. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

