SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

