Starbucks (SBUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

