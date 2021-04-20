Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

