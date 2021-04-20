Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases By 38.6%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 167,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SPOK opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.29. Spok has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.