SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.