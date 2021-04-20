DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

