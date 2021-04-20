Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

