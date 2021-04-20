Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENTG opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. Entegris has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

