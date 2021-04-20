Accuray (ARAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accuray stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

