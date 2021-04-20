$181.89 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $181.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $193.78 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

