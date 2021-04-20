Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Increased to $22.20 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.60 to $22.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Santander downgraded Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of AZUL opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

