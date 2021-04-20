Morgan Stanley Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.43.

Shares of AME stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

