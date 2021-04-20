Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

AA opened at $36.03 on Monday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

