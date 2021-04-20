Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Grows By 34.8%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,553,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 1,894,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,127.8 days.

TELDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELDF stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

