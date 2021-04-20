Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an average rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

