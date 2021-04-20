Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.69 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

