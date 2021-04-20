KE (NYSE:BEKE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.89.

NYSE BEKE opened at $50.42 on Monday. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

