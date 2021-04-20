SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
About SLANG Worldwide
