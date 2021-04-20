Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CROX opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

