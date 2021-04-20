AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.53 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $43.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $254.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

