Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

