Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $166.62.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.