US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USX stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.90 and a beta of 2.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

