Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $145.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.57.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $140.39 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $146.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 972,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,576,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 101,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.