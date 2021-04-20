The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.17.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.72 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

