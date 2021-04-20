Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $59.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.