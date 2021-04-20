Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

TECK stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

