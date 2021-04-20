Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.