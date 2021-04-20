Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.79 ($85.64).

FRA:BNR opened at €75.74 ($89.11) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.52.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

