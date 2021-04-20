Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.79 ($85.64).

FRA:BNR opened at €75.74 ($89.11) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.52.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

