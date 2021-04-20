Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $17.20 on Monday. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

