Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of BQ stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. Boqii has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Boqii by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the third quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

