Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ELS opened at $67.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

