Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 164,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.