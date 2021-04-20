ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

IX opened at $82.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $91.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.