Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

ARNA stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,858,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

