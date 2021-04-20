APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of APA opened at $18.07 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Motco lifted its position in APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

