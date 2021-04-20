Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $255.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

