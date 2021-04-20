Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $243.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

