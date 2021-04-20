Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -573.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

