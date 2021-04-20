LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

