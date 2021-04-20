Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.40 Million

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce sales of $104.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.60 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $100.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $454.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.38 million to $470.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $490.48 million, with estimates ranging from $470.50 million to $530.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

NDLS stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

In related news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

