Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Head to Head Contrast

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Klépierre and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 5 4 3 0 1.83 STORE Capital 0 5 5 0 2.50

STORE Capital has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Given STORE Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility and Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and STORE Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.71 billion 4.78 $363.89 million N/A N/A STORE Capital $665.71 million 14.05 $284.98 million $1.99 17.64

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Klépierre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

