Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 426.0 days.

STLJF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

