$95.14 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce sales of $95.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $371.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.91 million to $382.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

