Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

APEMY opened at $51.15 on Monday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

