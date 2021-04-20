easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

