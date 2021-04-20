easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

