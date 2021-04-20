Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
